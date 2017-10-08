Premiere: Kadija Kamara - 'Eyes On You'

Kadija Kamara is blessed with that unique quality known as soul.
And in the history of soul - from Aretha Franklin to Mary J. Blige - there is a rich lineage of powerful, independent women.
So that's why Kadija has launched her Lady project, a series of regular residencies showcasing young female talent in the capital.
With more dates - and even an all-dayer - incoming, she's now able to share new single 'Eyes On You'.
She explains: "'Eyes On You' is fun and sexy song. It’s about meeting someone you connect with on more than just the physical … In a room full of others … You are the only two who matter in the room. Slightly shy but cheeky.”
A sultry, soulful number that resonates with a pure, warm heat, you can check out 'Eyes On You' below.
Catch Kadija Kamara at Lady Festival @ Pop Brixton, London on October 15th.
