Premiere: July Jones - 'Jump In The Water'

July Jones is a real talent.

A proud promoter of all things LGBT, this seems to lend a certain gravitas to her work, something that underpins her highly creative pop.

New single 'Jump In The Water' is out now, and the summer-fresh production - courtesy of Tylr Schnydyr - is aligned to that striking vocal.

July Jones: "'Jump In The Water' is quite metaphorical. It talks about me jumping into the water, which in my case translates to life in general; I always dive fully into what I believe in, which happens to be music, love, and the beliefs that I hold."

She continues: "Every time I write, I see the sound visually, and I always gravitate towards something I call a ‘blue’ sound. For me, the colour blue translates to the dark, cold contemporary feel that I want people to recognize me for."

Taking both the title and colour scheme literally, the visually enthralling clip for 'Jump In The Water' is well worth your time.

Tune in now.