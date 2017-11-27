Premiere: Julie Bergan - 'Incapable'

There are times when you simply have to step back and remind yourself how young Julie Bergan actually is.

Still only 23 years old the Norwegian newcomer seems exceptionally driven, with each vocal, each performance adding to this unique identity.

With her debut album set to land in 2018 the next 12 months could belong to Julie Bergan, a pop newcomer with impeccable talent.

Lead single 'Incapable' is fuelled by exceptional energy, a precocious piece of pop bedlam that arrives with a tailor made chorus.

The video airs first on Clash, an analogue love affair that acts as the perfect showcase for the Norwegian talent.

Julie tells Clash...

"I absolutely loved making this video. It was all about vibing and just being present. Feelings can be shown in so many different ways, and I love to express myself in more abstract ways. Also, I think it’s amazing that everything’s recorded on analogue film, so we didn’t get to see anything until after it was shot that made it even more exciting when I saw the final result. I really hope that a lot of people will get the same good vibe I get when I see this video."

Tune in now.

