Premiere: Josephine Oniyama - 'Til You'

Josephine Oniyama is beginning to feel at one with herself.
Manchester's soulful chanteuse won acclaim with her debut album, the refreshing songwriting sitting alongside that velvet delivery.
With a new album incoming, it's clear that she has relaxed into her own talent, allowing confidence to bloom at every turn.
New single 'Til You' is a sign of this determination, an ode to self-affirmation that practices what it preaches.
On the new single, Josephine says: “'Til You' is a really special track for me. It's about self-affirmation, about being comfortable in your own skin. And in the end that is the best time to really bond with other people and make relationships work and grow; when you finally know who you are and can help other people grow too."
Clash is able to premiere the video, and it's a subtle yet beautiful watch.
Tune in now.
