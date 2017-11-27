Premiere: Jonny Faith - 'Glide'

Jonny Faith has never been an easy producer to pin down.

Moving from style to style, the club culture figure seemed willing to step outside of the norm to establish his own voice.

Transplanted to Melbourne, the Australian city sits as backdrop of new EP 'La Lune'.

Out now on Tru Thoughts, it's a deft fusion of some of Jonny's formative influences - lucid house, UK garage - alongside some fresh elements.

Standout cut 'Glide' opens with time-stretched vocals before erupting into a 2-step bounce, a superb return that bristles with energy.

Tune in now.

