Premiere: John Joseph Brill - 'A Place To Drown'

John Joseph Brill seems to create entire worlds with each song.

The songwriter's new EP 'I'm Not Alright' is out now, and the striking imagery seems to evolve and envelope you on each song.

The arrangements are often simple, allowing each word to hammer home, driven by Brill's earnest, moving delivery.

'A Place To Drown' is a real highlight, a song about the need to escape oneself. He tells Clash that “it’s a song, as with the others from the EP about needing help. Knowing your head is not right and seeking clarity in the kindness of others. In this case it’s the offer of help, a suggestion that no matter what has passed between two people one can always be there in some way to help the other escape their demons.”

The video was directed by Paradise London’s Head of Video Production ‘KillaVista’ - also known as Nicky Cook - and it's a highly evocative, fully absorbing piece.

Watch ‘A Place To Drown’ now.

