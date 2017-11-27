Premiere: Joey Dosik - 'Game Winner'

Joey Dosik already has legends knocking at his door.

Tipped by Quincy Jones - y'know... the Quincy Jones - his super-smooth approach is allied to some supremely gifted songwriting.

Freshly signed to Secretly Canadian, a deluxe edition of his 'Game Winner' EP is set to land on February 23rd (pre-order LINK ).

Newly expanded, the sheer size and scope of the potential on display is remarkable; each song feels like an old friend being greeted for the first time in years, at once new but also instantly familiar.

We're able to premiere the video for title cut 'Game Winner', a soothingly soulful effort that finds itself re-cast in a sports setting.

"My dad used to say, 'Sports is a metaphor for life’,” recalls Joey. “There are many characters in this classic basketball comeback story to to identify with: The Underdog, The Leader, The Bad Guy, The Observer, The Team Player & The MoLvator. At first look, the video and song are about basketball; but like ‘Game Winner,’ a song that holds mulLple meanings, the video's story of The Underdog is universal."

Tune in now.

