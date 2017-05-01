Premiere: Jennifer Ann - 'Fantasy'

Jennifer Ann originally trained in the classical sphere, before opting for something a little different.

Plunging into pop, she retained aspects of her earlier life, fusing the two into something wistful, enchanting, and dream-like.

New EP 'Take Me Home' emerges on December 1st, with Clash able to premiere soothing lead cut 'Fantasy'.

The track was born from last year's political upheavals, from the sense that the world was coming apart - first with Brexit, and then with the election of Trump.

The music itself seems to find solace in the personal, a sense of rejuvenation from artistry, from creation.

"Please don't set me free," she pleads, "I'm happy living here with all my fantasies..."

Tune in now.

- - -

Catch Jennifer Ann at the following shows:

November

17 Liverpool The Brink

18 Limerick The Stormy Teacup

28 London The Bedford

