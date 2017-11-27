Premiere: Jarrod Dickenson - 'Christmas Time In The City'

Jarrod Dickenson hails from Texas, but he has a soft spot in his heart for New York, one of the most exciting cities on the planet.

Yet when it comes to Christmas the Big Apple reveals its heart, a warm, compassionate metropolis bedecked with wreathes and holly.

Hitting the studio in Nashville recently, Jarrod Dickenson decided to lay down some special festive material.

Incoming single 'Christmas Time In The City' is the result, with Jarrod paying homage to Advent in New York.

He explains: “It’s an incredible place year around, but during the Christmas season it is nothing short of magical. The entire city is dressed up in lights and wreaths. Buskers in the subway and on the street corners are singing holiday classics. There's an excitement in the air that's shared by locals and tourists alike. You can't help but smile as you walk down the streets. It's without question my favourite time of year.”

Clash have managed to acquire a special video for the song, one that opens by the unmistakable sight of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.