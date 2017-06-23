Premiere: Jackson MacIntosh - 'I Wish I Could Feel Like I Used To'

The music of Jackson MacIntosh is both familiar yet also startlingly strange.

Debut solo album 'My Dark Side' has a cinematic quality, like the way David Lynch uses familiar tropes to sketch out the uncanny.

Drawing from a quite personal place, the record - out now - has a transportive effect, like moving through some magical portal.

Album standout 'I Wish I Could Feel Like I Used To' has gained a full video, and it picks up on this phantom-like atmosphere.

Zoe Koke directs the video, playing with references to 80's cinema to build a new visual language. She explains...

“In my mind, Jackson’s music casts him as a character in a familiar 80s movie that was entirely shot after sunset: in nightclubs, a roller rink, the neighbourhood. The video for 'I Wish I Could Feel Like I Used To' is a sketch at trying to capture the accessible melancholy in his music. It’s like clips from the b-roll of this movie about lost love that we have all seen.”

Tune in now.

