Premiere: J. Roddy Walston & The Business - 'You Know Me Better'

J. Roddy Walston & The Business make a helluva noise.

The band continually challenge themselves, fusing a fondness for blistering riffs with songwriting that simply refuses to settle in one place.

Approaching sessions for their new album - the group's first in four years - J. Roddy Walston & The Business had but one simple rule: “Nostalgia is a cancer — acknowledge that you are in the present.”

As a result, the material takes the band in several different directions, often all at the same time.

Ferocious new song 'You Know Me Better' airs first on Clash, melding a sense of daring, of elan, to some intricate, engrossing songwriting.

See what you think.

J. Roddy Watson & The Business will release new album 'Destroyers Of The Soft Life' on September 29th (pre-order LINK ).