Premiere: J Appiah - 'Come Around' ft. Kojey Radical

There's a hidden divide running between us.

Whether it's staring into your phone on the bus, walking with your head down in the street, people have rarely been so isolated from one another.

It's something that can be benign, or it could be quite poisonous - take the current political calamities... would Brexit and Trump have their potency if we truly cared for one another?

J Appiah picks up on this in his wonderful new track 'Come Around', built around that deeply affecting line: "I don’t want to change you / I just want you to be who you are..."

Kojey Radical sprays on top, his ever-poetic lyricism providing a neat foil to J Appiah's mournful yet inspired vocal.

J explains: "What I had in mind when creating this was on the subject of people feeling they can't be their true selves for better or worse. Politically at the moment people are revealing some of their uglier parts."

Clash is able to bring you the full video before anyone else, a powerful Mitch Kalisa directed venture that perfectly builds on the music itself.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest J Appiah shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.