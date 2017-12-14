Premiere: Iris Gold - 'All I Really Know'

Iris Gold knows that success often doesn't come at the first attempt.

The Copenhagen newcomer has had many attempts to find her voice, but when it finally clicked it do so in emphatic style.

New single 'All I Really Know' finds herself looking back on this, a soulful, pop-heavy offering with a message of empowerment.

She explains: "It's a song about picking yourself up, dusting yourself off and trying again, after failing, no matter how many attempts it takes."

Out now, we're able to share the full video for 'All I Really Know' and it's set in a corner of Iris' native Copenhagen.

Gritty yet charming, she's aiming for a "Rocky Balboa/Apollo creed type of vibe". Iris tells us...

"The video was made by My friends Mark and Mikkel Stonefire in Copenhagen. It starts out in Bolsjefabrikken, which is a kind of creative squatters hippie hub. It's actually where I rehearse with my band. I then got a few of my cousins chasing after me on Buddha bikes, to get a kind of Rocky Balboa/Apollo creed type of vibe. So there's also a few scenes of me training with my boxing coach Timmy Komose."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.