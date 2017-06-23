Premiere: Inner Tongue - 'New York' (Live)

Earlier this year Inner Tongue released his debut album 'Favours'.

Really, truly, it was a release that should never have happened; in 2013 the vocalist was diagnosed with a rare, and extremely serious, vocal cord condition.

Since then, he's fought back, assembling a crack band - including his jazz musician father - and arranged his own sound.

It's something that comes to fruition on this beautiful new album. 'Favours' has shades of James Blake's confessional songwriting, along with a rare degree of fluidity.

Album standout 'New York' is a real pearl, and we're delighted to share this full live session, filmed in an abandoned hotel outside of Vienna.

“In order to give every song its own vibe and mood we recorded at three different times of day, and 'New York' was filmed in the evening,” says Inner Tongue. “The setting was this old and very charming hall with a panoramic view over Lower Austria. As soon as we had all our instruments set up in that space, it was magical.”

Tune in now.

