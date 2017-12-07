Premiere: Indigo Husk - 'Goes Around Comes Around'

Rising four-piece Indigo Husk are cutting a swathe across London's live scene.

Each show the band play sells out, with word of mouth creating a rabid army of adoring fans.

New single 'Goes Around Comes Around' is out now, and it's a riotous piece of garage punk driven by that nagging, electric riff.

“It’s a song about everyone being dishonest,” the band explain. “And about how if you could look into peoples brains and see what they were really thinking life would be a lot easier”.

Clash has first dibs on the video, and it's the perfect introduction to this cult-in-waiting.