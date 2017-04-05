Premiere: ILK - 'Shimmer Lake'

London trio ILK have built their own world.

Avant pop melodies sluiced through with jittery electronics, the three-piece seem to bring together the centre-ground and the margins.

Debut album 'Y U' drops on August 11th, and Clash is able to bring you a neat preview.

'Shimmer Lake' has a wonderfully visual quality, the undulating vocals lapping across your speakers like little waves rolling across a beach.

We have first dibs on the video, and it expands on ILK's universe - a bewitching clip, you can check it out below.

Ilk play their album launch show at The Waiting Room in London on August 16th.

Photo Credit: Jessica Bernard