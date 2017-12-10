Premiere: I Am Harlequin - 'Minimal'

I Am Harlequin never travels in a straight line.

Electronic pop with an artful gaze, the songwriter's work obeys its own whims, and its own peculiar set of rules.

New single 'Minimal' is yet another about-turn, a conscious decision to move away from what she has become best known for.

In her own words the track "represents a bit of a departure from the traditional I Am Harlequin style - the opera-inspired tones, epic choirs and general sense of grandeur.'Minimal' is none of that. It is as the title of the song suggest - minimal."

The video is a cute re-working on those children's education shows we all grew up on, and the retro style is further skewed when the presenter's own angst bleeds into the shows.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.