Premiere: HVMM - 'Going Postal'

HVMM's super heavy riffing comes with a stunning range of attack.

The Worcester group have an intensity in their approach, matching fuzzed out guitar crunch to some biting lyricism.

New EP 'Talk To Me Like I'm Dead' arrives on September 1st, with new double A-side single 'Beggars And Thieves' b/w 'Going Postal' incoming.

“Try limiting any preconceived ideas when listening to the tracks and enjoy them for what they may or may not be to you,” Andy Teece explains and goes on to say, “or choose to get suckered in by some standard marketing bullshit to help lead you down the road like a two-year-old, needing constant guidance when learning to use a knife and fork”.

Clash is able to premiere the visuals for 'Going Postal', and it's a hair-raising experience that doesn't hold back on succinct rock thrills.

Tune in now.