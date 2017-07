House Above The Sun's songwriting has a rich sense of depth.

Folk-hewn artistry with a gilded feel, the band's upcoming album melds Americana to some strikingly personal lyricism.

New album 'Five Hours North' hits on October 27th, but for those who can't wait that long Clash has a nifty preview.

'Runaway Devil' has a gently uplifting feel, with the band's driving dynamic pushing towards somewhere different.

We're able to premiere the visuals - tune in now.