Premiere: Horse Feathers - 'Without Applause'

Horse Feathers have worked tirelessly over the past decade or so to spread word of their cause.

Five excellent albums have followed, alongside countless live shows and a supreme form of dedication.

New record 'Appreciation' is out now on the reliably excellent Kill Rock Stars label, largely laid down in Kentucky and matching 70s R&B influences to their DIY approach.

Album highlight 'Without Applause' has gained the video treatment, just as the band announce an all-too-rare UK tour.

Directed by Aubree Bernier-Clarke, it spins the tale of a happy clown, and there's an endearing simplicity to the clip.

Justin Ringle says of it: "When Aubree approached me with the idea of a clown being the protagonist of the video I naturally had a few reservations. But with the this record having a new sound I thought well at least the first impression of the video will be “this is different”. A lighter mood is a good change of pace for us."

Tune in now.

Catch Horse Feathers at the following shows:

September

24 Birmingham Hare and Hounds

25 Brighton The Prince Albert

26 London The Sebright Arms

27 Manchester Gullivers

28 Glasgow Glad Café

29 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.