Premiere: Hope - 'Drop Your Knives'

Berlin's Hope make digital pop that stands out.

Reminiscent of Portishead's intensity, the four-piece match an experimental streak to an urge to communicate.

Shadowed in black, the message isn't one of uncompromising gloom, but rather a desire for simplicity.

Singer Christine Börsch-Supan explains: “The black aesthetic is not the same 'black' of Wave or Gothic bands, but the unpretentious black of or Talk Talk. A black which lets you forget the Jazz, the academics, and the provinces that we come from.”

Set to take their ferocious live show at London's Sebright Arms on October 20th, it follows huge hype around their slot at Holland's Eurosonic showcase earlier in the year.

We're able to premiere 'Drop Your Knives', a stunning return that seem to crunch down on your cerebral cortex within the first few notes.

The video is impeccably stylish, perfectly matching their pared down minimalist aesthetic.

Tune in now.

