Premiere: Hoopla Blue - 'Bread'

Hoopla Blue are the noise under your feet.

Cult heroes in the underground, the band have released two (completely sold out) EPs, documenting their incredible space pop sound.

Set to support The Flaming Lips at a high profile show this weekend, Hoopla Blue are ready to unveil their latest video.

'Bread' is a driving, propulsive, unrelenting cut, with the band setting their sights on the horizon and refusing to let up until they get there.

Dark and gritty, the video matches their aesthetic - tune in below.

'Bread' will be available in a special t-shirt + download package... order your instalment HERE.