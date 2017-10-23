Premiere: Honeyfeet - 'Sinner'

Ríoghnach Connolly is a real one off.

As a vocalist she's worked with the likes of Afro-Celt Sound System and Breath, before forming new venture Honeyfeet.

A cult proposition in their own right, Honeyfeet recently hooked up with Wah Wah 45s for new single 'Sinner'.

Veering somewhere between traditional Irish influences, soul, and punk energy, it's a righteous blast of working class energy.

The video for the single focusses on the shifting faces of each band member, allowing their natural characters to shine through.

Watch it below.

Catch Honeyfeet at the following shows:

December

8 Stroud Marshall Rooms

31 London Rich Mix

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.