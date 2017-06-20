Premiere: Holy Now - 'Tainted Heart'

Our cousins in Sweden have a rich vein of indie pop to draw on.

The country seems able to conjure addictive melodies at will, matching these to some delicious downcast lyrics.

Take Holy Now. A superb quartet from Sweden, there's a certain magic to their enchanting guitar pop that draws you in almost from the first note.

New single 'Tainted Heart' is the perfect mixture of the bitter with the sweet, with that glorious chorus disguising lyrics about the dissolution of a relationship.

The video is simple but endearing, an offbeat profile of the four members of the group. Holy Now's Julia Olander explains...

"I wanted to write a love song, a slow one where you turn down the lights. It's about the insight that you're about to fuck up a relationship since it's no room for oneself any more, you simply can't fit in the relationship any more and you need to move on".

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.