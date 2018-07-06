Premiere: Hollie Carmen - 'Warrior Love'

24 year old Londoner Hollie Carmen wants to make each step count.

Music is important to her - it's a form of expression, after all - so when she releases something, she wants to get it right.

New single 'Warrior Love' is the product of countless hours of writing, countless days recording, and countless years simply spent living her life.

Soulful but completely modern, there's a London grit in the sound which sits alongside her lyrical frankness.

Seemingly written at a pivotal time for the singer, 'Warrior Love' is a real statement, a pointed expression of individuality.

Tune in now.

