Premiere: Holiday Oscar - 'I Can't Keep Checking My Phone'

Holiday Oscar left his previous group behind a while back, opting instead to focus on his solo material.

In a way, it's one of the best decisions he could have made. Freed, unshackled, unleashed, Holiday's material evolved in leaps and bounds, imbued with new energy and fresh confidence.

Breezy folk-hewn nuggets delivered with a dollop of psychedelic pop, Holiday Oscar's homespun wisdom never ceases to entertain.

New song 'I Can't Keep Checking My Phone' is an ode to that most 21st century of issues: technology addiction.

"Every time I put it down," he purrs, "I pick it up again..." the vocal sung over a deft 50s influenced backing and some charming harmonies. H

e explains: “I like to tell myself that 'I Can't Keep Checking My Phone' is just a silly song about smartphones. In that regard, the video is just another silly piece of content to feed the Internet. It's a fail compilation. It'd probably be more popular if I just put some royalty free dubstep over it. The video was created with my good friend Tom Pullen over the Internet. It took four PDFs.”

Check out the video below.

Catch Holiday Oscar at London's St Pancras Old Church on February 1st.

