Premiere: Holiday Ghosts - 'In My Head'

Initially Holiday Ghosts started as a solo project by Sam Stacpoole from The Black Tambourines.

Joined by the creative energies of Katja Rackin and Charlie Murphy, the trio match jingle-jangle melodies against an endearingly off kilter viewpoint.

New album 'Holiday Ghosts' is out now on Stockholm's DIY hub PNKSLM Recordings (order LINK ), with the group set to play a handful of shows this month.

Album highlight 'In My Head' is a short, snappy slice of brittle melody, a grey-flecked slice of minimalist pop that wrestles its way into your subconscious.

The video is simple yet surreal, the band sailing towards the camera while the sea rushes past.

Tune in now.

Catch Holiday Ghosts at the following shows:

February

22 Bristol Hy-Brasil Music Club

23 London The Victoria

