Premiere: Hilma Nikolaisen - 'Merrily Merrily'

Hilma Nikolaisen was part of one of Norway's most influential groups.

Serena­-Maneesh were aligned to 4AD, with Hilma playing bass and helping to steer their potent visual direction.

Pursuing a solo career, the Norwegian songwriter has built up a striking identity of her own, displaying a deftness of touch that is frequently devastating.

New single 'Merrily Merrily' has a hint of the festive about it, with Hilma Nikolaisen matching punk rock guitars against a heavenly vision of the Norwegian countryside.

"This song was written recently," she explains. "It came together pretty quickly, in a euphoric state over how life can sometimes take a turn that's exclusively for the better. The song expresses a wish to collect and sustain this euphoria into something lasting, no matter how cumbersome life's path can seem at times. Some moments are for savouring what's good and right, and Christmastime can potentially be just that."

"The joy in 'Merrily Merrily' originated from a move, both geographic and mental, from the claustrophobic trappings of the inner city and out to the woods, to a new place overlooking Oslo from afar. The calm and serene appreciation of the small and intimate life, so to speak. It's been refreshing to write and record this mellow song while simultaneously working on the next record, which is sharper and edgier than the debut, simply put more punk rock. The complementary opposites and temperatures of our existence."

Recorded at Taakeheimen, 'Merrily Merrily' is a fizzing, uplifting return, a potent offering that somehow captures the mysterious joy of the festive season.

