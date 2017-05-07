Premiere: Hearts Hearts - 'Phantom / Island'

Austrian group Hearts Hearts make bold incisions in pop culture.

The band's work veers from outlandish prog tendencies to wistful melody, with shuddering math-rock rhythms in the middle.

The four-piece will release their debut album later this year, preceded by new single 'Phantom / Island'.

Out now, it's a remarkable feat of breakneck creativity, coupled with a chorus that remains lodged in your cranium for weeks after the final note.

Partially inspired by the alien nature of the Icelandic landscape, it's a uniquely visual experience, with a deft cinematic touch.

We're got first dibs on the video - tune in now.

