Premiere: Hansaa & soso - 'Nights'

The partnership between Hansaa and soso is developing into something special.

New single 'Nights' has an inky twilight feel, melding indie songwriting with beautiful electronics.

Emma Sameth's vocal is divine, with each note seeming to pirouette over that atmospheric foundation.

Previous collaborator Julian Pircher directs the visuals, and it captures the first flush of attraction from the perspective of a young man.

The clip is bittersweet, though, driven by the knowledge that the two will most likely never meet again.

Tune in now.

