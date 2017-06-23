Premiere: Hajk - 'Untouch'

Hajk exist in their own world.

The Scandinavian group make music because they have to, a fluid, creative approach that seems to connect with fans.

Releasing their debut album last year Hajk then played a select batch of UK shows, including a date at London's Ja Ja Ja club-night.

Album standout 'Untouch' remains a highlight of their live set, with Hajk allowing the track to billow out into something quite spectacular.

Given the full video treatment, we're able to share the final product and it's an absorbing watch. Hajk explain...

“This song is about experiencing sudden changes in a relationship - from trusting and depending on each other, to being all alone. Sometimes it will feel so overwhelming that you wish you’d never met in the first place. Or at least you’re wishing that you were able to foresee what was going to happen. In the video, there’s two different atmospheres to underline the contrast - remembering the warmth you felt just the other day, which now is long gone.”

Tune in now.

