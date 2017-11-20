Premiere: Grounds - 'Suck It Up'

Grounds are part of a new wave of energy in London's guitar underground, a network of bands, daydreamers, promoters, 'zines, and a whole lot more.

A three-piece who riff hard, reference points could include everyone from Mudhoney to Dinosaur Jr., with a slice of Male Bonding on the side.

New single 'Suck It Up' is out now, with Grounds set to play a launch show at Brixton's vital sweatpit the Windmill on November 30th.

Clash has first dibs on the video, and it's every bit as gnarly as the band's own caveman songwriting.

Bertie - vocals/guitar - explains: “The song’s about getting your shit together and not acting like an eejit. I suppose you could call it a love song”.

Tune in now.

