Premiere: Grimm Grimm - 'Take Me Down To Coney Island'

Grimm Grimm's dream-like journey takes her to areas other artists simply can't reach.

New album 'Cliffhanger' is set to arrive on June 22nd, a beautifully balanced merging of the picturesque and personal.

Cinematic in tone and rendering, it seems to set the cameras rolling and then present a beatific version of his own life.

He explains: “I believe that we are all born again and our lives are like episodes of intense blockbuster films and for the title of the album I wanted to choose something that captures this feeling”.

Real name Koichi Yamanoha, the London-based Tokyo-born singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer is now ready to share the visuals for new song 'Take Me Down To Coney Island'.

Introspective and wistful, the video was inspired by Yamanoha’s haunting dreams of enormous buildings, ships, towers and ruins.

Directed by Chan Di Duwan, the video aims to capture the sense of awe Yamanoha experiences when gazing up at large objects.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.