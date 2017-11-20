Premiere: Good Morning TV - 'Strangle'

Bérénice Deloire was always aware that there was music just beyond her fingertips.

The French musician came of age surrounded by the sounds of Stereolab and Broadcast, strange, ethereal noises that seemed to emerge from another dimension.

Using the name Good Morning TV, she has set about making a few sonic discoveries of her own, constructing some spectral, otherworldly songs.

New single 'Strangle' has the air of the ominous about it, with those billowing effects lending her voice a certain transluscence.

Florian Duboé directs the visuals, with Jade Hénot taking that striking leading role.

Tune in now.

