Premiere: God On My Right - 'Not So Young'

God On My Right make music on their own terms.

A Liverpool duo - they are, in fact, brothers - the band has been a lifetime in the making, absorbing countless different sounds along the way.

In a nutshell, though, it's barbed electronics with an experimental pop whim, akin to Suicide, elements of early LCD, or even the more left field edge of 80s synth pop.

With a new EP out now, God On My Right are setting themselves up for an important 12 months, adding new muscle to their live show in the process.

'Not So Young' is a real highlight on the EP, a mini-manifesto of sorts that allows the duo to state their case.

We're able to premiere the visuals, and it's a glimpse into another reality. Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.