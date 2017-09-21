Premiere: Goan Dogs - 'Passing Through'

Goan Dogs seem to occupy their own universe - but in reality, it's just Bristol.

The city's heady atmosphere seems to encourage originality, the ability to express yourself in a manner peculiar to yourself.

Such is the case with Goan Dogs. The band's effervescent guitar pop contains some heady thrills, both live in concert and in the studio.

New single 'Passing Through' is an extra-dimensional ear-worm, a slice of off piste melody that gets under your skin.

We're able to showcase the video, and it's a neat watch - tune in now.

