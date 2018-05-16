Premiere: gentle j - 'Smoking'

Jordan Thomas is someone you really need to know - after all, your favourite bands are already acquainted.

Touring in various outfits alongside Whitney, Twin Peaks, WAND, Mikal Cronin and many others, he chose the name gentle j for his solo cuts.

Dense clouds of shoegaze fug, the Los Angeles artist's fuzzed out pop drifts out of the speakers and into your ears.

New cut 'Smoking' offers wisps of sound, with the dynamic songwriter moving from a solo project into full band territory.

The cinematic visuals are cool as hell, a debauched ride out into the desert shot on dusty 35mm film reminiscent of 70s B-movies.

Tune in now.

