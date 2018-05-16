Premiere: Galantis ft. Uffie - 'Spaceship'

Award-winning, chart-shattering production team Galantis are back.

The pair's 2017 album 'The Aviary' was a storming success, with the duo itching to get back into the studio.

Working on some new beats, Galantis invited electro star Uffie into their creative realm for their next single.

The first blast of music to emerge from Galantis since the release of their album, it's an impactful, exciting return.

They explain...

"After The Aviary World Tour, we were so pumped to get back out there with new music for the dance floor.‎ 'Spaceship' takes us to the core of Galantis and our love for dance music. We couldn't be more excited to join forces with Uffie. The first time we heard 'Pop The Glock', it blew our minds... and since then, Uffie's music has always stuck with us."

Tune in now.

