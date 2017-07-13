Premiere: flies+flies - 'MEMO'

flies+flies are embedded in the consciousness of London.

Lead songwriter Dan Griffis returns again and again to the city as a source of inspiration, tumbling together sonic influences as disparate as Depeche Mode, jazz, and modern classical.

New album 'Spring' is incoming, and it deals with a erasure of public space to be replaced by endless coffee chains, the deep paranoia of social media, and other fixtures of modern life.

Yet the album is inherently melodic, and nowhere are these diverse poles more intertwined than on 'MEMO'.

Clash is able to premiere the visuals, and it's an arresting, intense watch. Tune in below.

