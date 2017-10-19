Premiere: Fiction Writer - 'No Rumour'

Gideon Bensen might well be familiar to you.

After all, following a stint with The Preatures he released an album of barbed, primed synth pop under his own name.

Deciding to wipe the slate clean, the Australian artist took the name Fiction Writer and never looked back.

With a new EP incoming Fiction Writer is ready to share the video for lead track 'No Rumour'.

It's a sparkling return, the fuzzed-fuelled new wave songwriting matched to slabs of electronics and a deliriously infectious chorus.

Clash has first dibs on the video - watch it now...

Fiction Writer's debut EP is incoming.

