Premiere: Federico Albanese - 'Your Lunar Way'

Federico Albanese’s music has always been quietly contemplative. 'For The Blue Hour' (2016) the Italian pianist and composer took inspiration from the fleeting moment where day turns to night, crafting elegantly melancholic music possessed of a haunting beauty. New single ‘Your Lunar Way’, taken from forthcoming album 'By The Deep Sea', is no different, a delicate, atmospheric song that gently swells and grows before quietly slipping away.

Mournful strings build under a repetitive piano line, lulling the listener in. But there’s no crashing peak, Albanese instead content to let the song roll along. Inspired by nature, his current home of Berlin, and the idea of exploring one’s inner self, ‘Your Lunar Way’ – and the album it’s taken from – are his most personal, accomplished set of songs yet. Like the sea in the video, it invites the listener to wade in and immerse themselves completely.

Tune in now.

'By The Deep Sea' will be released on February 23rd.

Words: Derek Robertson

