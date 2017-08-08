Premiere: Family Jools - 'American Dream'

Bristol newcomers Family Jools have an Americana flourish.

Spiky, skewed songwriting, the band are currently building up sessions for their debut album.

Working with End Of The Trail Records, new single 'American Dream' arrives on September 8th.

It's an emphatic return, with Family Jools matching those corrosive riffs to some tight-knit songwriting.

Clash has first dibs on the video - tune in below.

Catch Family Jools at the following shows:

August

16 London Fiddlers Elbow

25 Birmingham Cogs

26 Bath The Royal Oak

September

2 Deal The Lighthouse

9 Bristol The Louisiana

12 Brighton The Latest Bar

13 London The Monarch