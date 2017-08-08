Premiere: Family Jools - 'American Dream'

Bristol newcomers Family Jools have an Americana flourish.
Spiky, skewed songwriting, the band are currently building up sessions for their debut album.
Working with End Of The Trail Records, new single 'American Dream' arrives on September 8th.
It's an emphatic return, with Family Jools matching those corrosive riffs to some tight-knit songwriting.
Clash has first dibs on the video - tune in below.
Catch Family Jools at the following shows:
August
16 London Fiddlers Elbow
25 Birmingham Cogs
26 Bath The Royal Oak
September
2 Deal The Lighthouse
9 Bristol The Louisiana
12 Brighton The Latest Bar
13 London The Monarch