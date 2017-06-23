Premiere: Faces On TV - 'Dancing After All'

Belgian artist Faces On TV - real name Jasper Maekelberg - is a world unto himself.

Crafting beguiling electronic pop with a real streak of eccentricity, the producer has toured with the likes of dEUS, Yeasayer and Balthazar.

Faces On TV is where his true idiosyncrasies come to fruition, and debut album 'Night Funeral' is a real step forward.

Out on April 20th, the album documents a period of transition in the songwriter's life, one that is reflected by changes by lyrical and musical.

Jasper says: “This last year was kind of hard for me. I was touring a lot and when I wasn't in the van or on a stage I was producing other bands in the studio. This kind of life is not really the ideal combination with a normal social life or a relationship. So, I grew apart from my girlfriend. She moved to Amsterdam while I was touring Europe. So, we never really saw each other. All the songs are rooted in this feeling of growing apart...”

New song 'Dancing After All' airs through Clash, and it recalls everyone from James Blake to Glass Animals, shot through with a defiantly personal edge.

Rather wonderful, you can check it out now:

