Premiere: Esper Scout - 'Compass'

Esper Scout hail from Leeds, but their viewpoints are universal.

Writing songs about the factors that underpin everyday life, the band fuse post-punk to shoegaze, driving grunge-layered riffs to sharp-edged guitar lines.

New single 'Compass' is oncoming, and it's a gently inspiring ode to common humanity that arrives just in time for the general election.

Sarah Statham introduces the track thus: "A song about tenacity, compassion and the strength of the human spirit, ‘Compass’ is inspired by a person’s sense of home and security. The lengths to which love and care will reach. Two virtues drawn out in recent times by strangers being driven away from familiar and comfortable surroundings as a consequence of forces outside their direct control."

"Displacement due to war, detachment or disunion by borders. The reality for many of navigating survival in the face of opposing interests. It could happen to anyone and we as a band feel it’s important to embrace understanding, reach out and welcome in the experiences and perspectives of others."

Director Jennifer Morris takes charge of the visuals, and you can check them out below.

Catch Esper Scout at the following shows:

June

8 Liverpool Maguire’s Pizza Bar

9 Preston The Ferret

14 York Fulford Arms

21 Leeds Wharf Chambers

24 Bolton Alma Inn

25 Prestwich

July

29 Suffolk Mekonville