Premiere: Emily Magpie - 'The Witching Hour'

Bristol's Emily Magpie is a vivid talent.

Debut EP 'Same Stuff' emerged last year, a collection of sparkling hymns with a real desire towards individuality.

New single 'The Witching Hour' is out now, and it's a tribute to the power of feminine energy.

Emerging from a period researching witchcraft in Bristol, Emily explains that “it’s a song about claiming your own power deep from within you”.

Clash has first dibs on the video, and you can check it out below.

Catch Emily Magpie at the following shows:

May

29 Bristol Blue Lagoon

30 Bristol The Louisiana, supporting Saint Sister & Rosie Carney

June

2 Bath St James Wine Vaults

10 Somerset Home Farm Festival