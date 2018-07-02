Premiere: El Perro Del Mar - 'Mirrors'

Swedish artist El Perro Del Mar - real name Sarah Assbring - continues her entrancing adventures on new six track project 'We Are History'.

Out on February 23rd, it's an endearingly broad return, with the Scandinavian songwriter continuing to twist her art into fresh shapes.

Intended as a darker appendage to previous album 'KoKoro', the material delves into the depths without losing sight of humanity's brighter prospects.

New song 'Mirrors' is "about reaching out to yourself for empathy and humanity. Of daring to see yourself and others with love and compassion."

The video is once again directed by Connor Hurley, who comments: “For me, 'Mirrors' is about the struggle and perseverance of women from the beginning of time. The characters represent the same woman at three stages of life and the idea of attempting to communicate with your past and present selves."

We've got first play of the video - tune in below.

Catch El Perro Del Mar at London's St Pancras Old Church on March 14th - ticket LINK.

