Premiere: egomunk - 'Drones'

egomunk is an artist that likes to dwell in anonymity.

Prepared to remain in the background and let the music speak for itself, the producer is currently preparing a series of mini EPs.

New cut 'Drones' leads the way, a powerful introduction to an extremely rare talent. egomunk explains: "'Drones' was inspired by what seems to be the inevitable take over of technology over morality. Humanity under siege so to speak. The satellites seem to be monitoring us more than looking out to find a greater thing."

Matt Broughton directs the visuals, which have a darkly intense feel. Matt explains:

"For me the song really places the listener in amongst the rubble. It touched a nerve for me and got me thinking, what if it was me and my children living like that. What would I do? How would I feel? I wanted to evoke the kafkaesque nightmare that is a reality for a huge number of people."

Tune in now.