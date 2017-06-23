Premiere: Edwin Organ - 'Missing The T'

There's a saying: as rare as a sunny day in Glasgow.

It's a city that spends most the year dodging downpours, but when the sun does come out you can guarantee that the locals make the most of it.

During last year's heatwave rising producer Edwin Organ flung open all the windows and sat down to catch Ru Paul's Drag Race.

Disturbed by young drivers pulling stunts outside, he settled down to write a song, expressing his frustration amid the thick, muggy, summer weather.

'Missing The T' is the final product. Off kilter electronics with a neat line in songwriting, it feels like an acerbic, much younger, more Glaswegian LCD Soundsystem.

Here's the intro...

"Summer nights in the city aren’t always that great when you have to prop open a window to breathe. I used to live beside a McDonalds where the young team would pull donuts in the car park."

"To avoid melting in the flat it was essential to have a window open 24/7, which is pretty rare for a Scottish Summer. Heat? Scotland? Complain? Aye well this can be problematic if a spinning Peugeot 206 is drowning out your favourite drag queen Ru, on the TV. So I vented my frustrations in this song. Write about what you know and all that."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.