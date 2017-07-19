Premiere: Echo Ladies - 'Close To Be Close To Me'

Whether it's the faceless autonomous blur of early Ride or the growth of internet messageboards shoegaze has always been built around the identity of community.

It's something that continues to this day, an international network of pedal-twiddling, club night throwing, vinyl releasing mavericks who keep the flame alive.

When Slowdive played London's Roundhouse the team from Sonic Cathedral dutifully went along, and struck up a conversation in the queue outside.

On the other end were Malmö types Echo Ladies, a three-piece whose work fuses shoegaze harmonies with minimalist electronics, a kind of sub-zero synth pop reminiscent of School Of Seven Bells or even elements of Chapterhouse.

The group's debut EP is being released through Sonic Cathedral on March 23rd, available digitally and on snappy / extremely limited blue 10 inch vinyl.

We're able to share 'Close To Be Close To Me', a beautifully brooding number somewhere between early Human League and Slowdive.

Tune in now.

Catch Echo Ladies at the following shows:

April

10 Bristol Rough Trade

11 Nottingham The Angel Microbrewery

12 London The Social

