Premiere: Earhart - 'A Cross'

Now here's a thing...

A few hours ago news broke that bones believed to have belonged to trailblazing aviator Amelia Earhart had been successfully identified.

And now we find ourselves premiering the new video from a London group by the name of Earhart... spooky eh?

Debut single 'A Cross' is out now, a crisp guitar-fuelled slice of left field pop that feels resolutely English.

Literate and engrossing, 'A Cross' is singer Joe Tennant wearing his heart on his sleeve. He explains:

“It’s about self-destruction and resurrection. Detachment from the world. Reflections of an outsider looking in. Trying not to drown in a society of lost souls. A feeling of being the only sane one, and holding on to inner-fire when nothing else matters”.

We're able to share the visuals, and they're pretty impressive. Tune in below.

Catch Earhart at London's Paper Dress Vintage on March 27th.

